Nollywood producers Chinneylove Eze and Kevwe Ogunje recently tied the knot traditionally in a lavish affair

The ceremony was a star-studded one as superstars like Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Mike Ezuruonye and others were sighted

Different videos from the wedding saw Nollywood stars having fun and decorating the air and floor with bundles of money

The traditional wedding of two popular movie producers Chinneylove and Kewve was a beautiful ceremony.

Friends, family and colleagues of the love birds showed up to celebrate with them, mostly in coordinated outfits called aso-ebi.

Celebs storm Chinneylove and Kevwe's wedding Photo credit: @cynthiashalomsblog/@chinneyloveofficial

Source: Instagram

Popular Nollywood screen goddesses both veterans and new, took over the dancefloor to celebrate the couple.

Face spotted include Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Nancy Isime, Mike Ezuronye, Desmond Elliott, Lilian Afegbai, Cynthia Shalom, and others.

Bundles of money got exhausted as each celebrity tried to outshine the other person with numerous sprays of the couple on the dancefloor.

Recall that actress Ekene Umewa recently went viral with videos from her wedding ceremony.

Below is a photo of the bride and groom in their traditional outfits:

See videos from Chinneylove and Kevwe's wedding below:

A quick survey of the beautiful venue for the ceremony.

Actresses and male colleagues rain money on the bride as she dances in their midst.

The line up of the groom and his men as they stormed the venue.

Uche Jombo and Ini Edo had a faceoff as they danced in with aso-ebi ladies.

The bride and groom kneel for blessings from the bride's parents.

Desmond Elliott and Mike Ezuronye also showed up with money as they took over the dancefloor with the bride.

Reactions to videos from the wedding

ibiwarietuk:

"Awwwww congratulations to them."

jenny_preferred:

"So happy for them."

temi_omosehin:

"Survival of the fittest. Battles of slay queens."

am_doze:

"See how female actress are spreading and the men have turned to online beger. God wetin man do you."

madona_simeon:

"All I see is a bunch of fake ynash."

its_officialjay27:

"Ini and Uche giving rich aunty vibe."

ajinowaya:

"That uche na cultist that woman too get power!"

jenny_preferred:

"God you know that i am not a mobile data sha. You can see what you're doing for others o"

chizzygold221:

"Congrats to her. She Dey use one eye Dey watch who dey pick money."

oludeeunice:

"The bride nor they dance ooo na the money she they turn they look for ground."

