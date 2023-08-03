Actress Tonto Dikeh has called out her colleague Ini Edo and veteran entertainer D'banj for being stingy

In a post she has now deleted, Tonto claimed D'banj is not supportive as she advised those close to him not to expect much from the singer

She further described D'banj as a betrayal, a statement which has since sparked mixed reactions online

Popular actress Tonto Dikeh has left many talking as she boldly dragged her colleague Ini Edo and singer D’banj, who she called stingy folks.

In an Instagram post, which she has now deleted, Tonto asserted that D'banj is not supportive as she advised the singer's friends not to have high expectations from him.

Tonto Dikeh calls D'banj a betrayal.

Source: Instagram

The mother of one claimed D'banj and Ini Edo are extremely stingy individuals as she advised people against seeking assistance from the duo.

Tonto alleged that D'banj is a “hide-and-seek master” who would go to great lengths to make money, as she tagged him a betrayer.

In her words:

“@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks."

See a screenshot of her deleted post below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh calls out D'banj and Ini Edo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Tonto Dikeh's post, see them below:

more_soju1:

"If you have the spirit of giving, you don't know how lucky you are."

jerrydollar97:

"Rumor has it that ini don’t even help her family members."

realqueen_nana:

"I thought Tonto stays in her lane and minds her business. Why is she calling out people who didn’t cross her lane? Abi she’s starving of drama."

xty_damians:

"It’s her audacity for me. Fearless Tontolet ."

adiemepatience:

"Giving is inbuilt…and no be who get pass dey give!!! U cnt force pipo to give!!"

teyymee:

"I think she forgot to switch account."

Source: Legit.ng