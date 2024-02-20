A young man's transformation has got internet users talking as his girlfriend showed him off online

The proud lady bragged about changing his physical look with her cooking and showed how he looked when they first met

Many people commended the lady for impacting her boyfriend's life positively, while others hailed their love

A Nigerian lady named Miracle has taken to social media to show off her boyfriend's physical transformation.

Miracle attributed his remarkable change to her cooking.

She attributed his change to her cooking. Photo Credit: @meerakhul

Source: TikTok

"I don use food finish am. Me sef no small," Miracle captioned her TikTok video.

Her short clip started by showing how he looked when they first met and was followed up with his present appearance.

He looked more handsome and gained weight when compared to his throwback video.

Watch the video below:

People hailed her

King Zazi said:

"Na the new update be this? Make una tell us nau, e be like o go marry oh."

godislovenwaoha said:

"Baby girl you ateeeee dam.n too good ☺️☺️☺️.. Best transition everrr."

steph.umoh said:

"Omo you try the transformation shock me too."

sayhi_tosom said:

"When a good woman is in your life.

"Evidence suppose dey."

favour god’sown said:

"They look like two different people."

Harzy Vk said:

"Evidence dey oo."

Iamebube said:

"Thank God for his transformation abeg, because what was that haircut before?"

KHALID said:

"I’m happy for you guys."

Bebra said:

"Another trend wey I no fit do because of my bad character."

Rahmah the ikorodu tailor said:

"Goddddddd mad transformation you don win the challenge."

Lady brags about changing boyfriend's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had revealed how she changed her boyfriend's life.

@barnabas_amy started by displaying old pictures of him when he was younger and when things were tough.

One of the pictures had him shirtless as he worked on a construction site as a labourer. Captioning the throwback pictures, she remarked that she had not come into his life then.

@barnabas_amy followed up the old photos with pictures and clips of his present appearance.

Lady hails boyfriend for improving her life

In a related report, a lady appreciated her boyfriend for changing her life.

In a video, the lady showed what she looked like before she met her boyfriend and what she currently looks like.

In the past, the lady did not look too good, but her current look depicts someone well cared for. Her transformation as seen in the video sparked reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng