Nollywood actress Regina Daniels showcased the actual joys of motherhood in a heartwarming moment with her children and stepchildren

The billionaire wife shared adorable photos on Instagram, capturing tender interactions with her husband's children

Beside her two sons, Khalifa and Munir, the mother of two was seen by the poolside embracing the other kids as she spoke on what she loved about all of them

Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels has spurred sweet holiday emotions on the timelines lately with the priceless moments she shared with her children and stepchildren.

The billionaire wife shared pictures of goofy moments with her sons and stepchildren, who are having the time of their lives during this Christmas period.

Regina Daniels and her stepchildren spend the holidays together Credit: @regina.daniels

By the pool, the photographs showed the mother of two alongside her husband's children, including her two sons, Khalifa and Munir.

Basking on the beautiful moment, Regina revealed that she loves spending time with the kids and finds it hilarious when they compete for get her love and attention.

"One of my all time favourite thing is being a mama Watching them fight for mama's attention and love is the most funniest and adorable."

Netizens react to Regina Daniels post on her step children

sammy_iheanacho:

"Lovely nwanyi oma."

ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

"You’re so blessed sis and you’v got lots of kids too."

d_realsolz:

"Big man food, they look and served differently."

billionaireblackboss:

"Sxy is a name called regy baby."

dynah_4real:

"Gina, you are a good woman. I really admire your golden heart, may God continue to bless you and your Family."

amara_shuga:

"I must congratulate sir Ned! He is doing an amazing job."

