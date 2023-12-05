Nigerian actress Regina Daniels took to social media to make known her 3-year-old son's choice of unconventional breakfast

In the video, the movie star's first child, Munir, was spotted relishing his favourite English breakfast

The rich meal was a platter of sliced fruits, vegetables, boiled eggs, and more, which he seemed to be very excited about

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels couldn't hide her astonishment at her 3-year-old son Munir's peculiar breakfast demands.

The actress took to social media to share a video of Munir eating a healthy breakfast of sliced fruit, veggies, and cooked eggs in an Instagram video, demonstrating his regular inclination for a balanced breakfast.

Regina Daniels shares son's eating demands Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Facebook

Behind the camera, the Nollywood star was heard expressing her amazement and concern for her son's appetite.

She went on to note her admiration for her Munir's regular morning meal and lightly questioned if he truly loved it, to which the little boy responded positively.

See the video below

Source: Legit.ng