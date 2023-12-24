On the occasion of her 21st birthday celebration, a young lady was honoured in style by her family members

They gave her an award for clocking 21 without having a child and breaking a generational curse in the process

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the unusual award as many people congratulated her

A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate getting an award from her family on her 21st birthday.

She said they awarded her for breaking a generational curse by virtue of her reaching 21 and not having a child.

In a video she shared on TikTok, a female family member was seen giving her an award and she received it with a smile on her face.

"Grateful is an understatement," the excited 21-year-old lady captioned the video.

@keyshajody's clip has gone viral on social media platforms and earned her admiration from people.

People shared their thoughts on her award

OlunjuthandoCpt said:

"Ow Kay babygirl, happy belated birthday darling♥."

CassandraMabasa said:

"Baby, this is everything."

Sayo said:

"Congratulations this thing is really not normal. If you have come this far without being victim please be proud of yourself."

Nwajayvee said:

"Me watching dis 22year abwt to be 23 in 2months no baby and no plans of any baby."

Adeshewa

"Same herebut my mom is not alive to see itI lost her this year, including my dad too."

nthabie02_ said:

''My family they all had their first baby after 27 am scared myt break it am only 22."

S I P H E S I H L E said:

"My 21st was in March had no baby. It's December now, guess who's preggy."

