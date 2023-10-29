Phyno and his crew recently paid a visit to Grammy Award singer Burna Boy at his mansion in Lagos

A heartwarming clip from the visit showed the moment the duo were seen teasing each other

The video from the visit has left people talking, with some netizens questioning why Phyno should be the one paying a visit to Burna and not the other way round

Popular indigenous rapper Phyno, whose real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, seemed to have a good bond with international act Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy.

This comes as a video showing the moment Phyno and his team visited Burna Boy's Lagos mansion emerged on social media.

Burna Boy and Phyno tease each other in video. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The clip showed a rare view of what the Grammy Award winner's mansion looked like as some of his luxury cars were spotted.

Another clip showed the two music stars getting playful as they teased each other.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Phyno visits Burna Boy's mansion

Legit.ng compiled some comments as people shared their takes on the video.

olamilekan_og_100:

"No be Burna suppose go meet am for house for music una don sell your respect."

omoogun01:

"So make we run or what?"

only1kiddo_:

"I think say na Phyna."

henrywestlifestyle:

"Real recognize real."

mc_clockwise:

"I love for Ezege ehhh."

mary_buthelezi:

"Burnaboy is the greatest artist and most versatile artist out of Africa."

big7record:

"This karelia been together from the wooden days."

xandros_luxury_bathroom:

"Money phyno na oyibo ooh see skin."

knownsokeys:

"Phyno funny you no be woman. lol you for see me for your dm lol."

ba_sh_01:

"Burna boy dey always show off buh he no dey trend."

aathhozzey:

"These people are real friends no cap."

obin.na1354:

"Odogwu is de highest."

jayswiz:

"Shey dem wan go beat Burna for house nii?"

enphancy_1:

"Highest in the game."

dluva0:

"Poor man pikin go say them hire those cars."

Source: Legit.ng