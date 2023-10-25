Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, is having a great time in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that the superstar visited a Lagos club on the night of October 24 with a briefcase of British pounds

A new update making the waves online noted that the Last Last hit maker voluntarily gave a club hypeman N10m for moderating the night well

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has continued to make headlines over the amazing fun time he had last night, October 24, in a Lagos nightclub.

Legit.ng reported that the Grammy award-winning superstar pulled off an expensive stunt in one of the exclusive clubs in Lagos.

Burna Boy gave a hypeman N10 million. Credit: @tooxclusive_com, @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

A video showed the Last Last hit maker with a box of British pounds ready to be spent at the club.

Another video from the eventful night captured the moment he gave out a huge wad of N10 million to the hypeman who put up a great show at the club.

It was reported that Burna Boy was impressed with his display.

See the video below:

The video was also shared on Twitter by a music promoter.

Video of the N10m from Burna Boy causes stir

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

wizkidback_:

"Everybody wan trend like Big Wiz."

oyinstops_212:

"Na Wizzy dey motivate una."

samuel_tipsy44444:

"Them sha wan be like big wiz."

@benny7gg:

"he no even need to post about am atall."

@Johnnyescoba:

"We no de owe for this side. We de do real giveaways and not online."

Source: Legit.ng