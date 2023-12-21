In a recent video that has sparked significant online interest, Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye humorously proclaimed himself as pure

The actor shared a funny video on Instagram featuring a man confidently asserting his status as a pure man

Ezuruonye, who was amused by the viral video, shared his candid take on it, which confused many of his fans and followers

The video featured a lady inquiring about the man's sexual history, who claimed not to know any woman.

He continued by stating that he would firmly stand by his claim if there was a test machine to confirm it.

The guy went on to explain that he had escaped an earlier effort by a woman to steal his "precious pride".

At the end of his speech, he boasted that he had never slept with anyone.

Mike Ezuruonye collaged himself in the video, asserting that he and the young guy were alike in their juvenile world.

See the video below

Netizens react to Mike Ezuruonye's bedroom claim

Legit.ng gathered the interesting hot takes below:

carl_kingsman:

"We are together o! Bring the machine let's stand."

iam_born2rule:

"Same here o. Bring any machine to confirm."

callistotus:

"Ahan. So we all are now vigins. All vigins to this side please."

idehenfred:

"Oga mi, I hail ooo, ur face show say u do lick many sweet.......and d way u dey do ur mouth show say na lie una no dey together at all o."

_bankyrichy_:

"Same here ooo I have been running they want to sleep with me and still take my money too ."

elbekima:

"I feel say we no pass 2 weh neva do am. You too done join?"

Video of Mike Ezuruonye out clubbing in Ghana trends

Legit.ng earlier reported a clip of the actor celebrating and having the time of his life in Ghana.

In the video, he was spotted dressed in black as he approached the VIP section of the club to meet some friends.

They all began to take out their phones and turn on their flashlights to record Ezuruonye when he ended up at their section.

