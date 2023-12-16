Controversial relationship expert BlessingCEO has sparked reactions online with a stunning revelation she recently made about activist VeryDarkMan

BlessingCEO, in a clip shared on her social media page, revealed that VeryDarkMan had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police

She also shared a clip of VeryDarkMan confirming that the Nigerian police invited him, but he refused to honour it

Controversial relationship therapist and social media personality Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka BlessingCEO, has stirred emotions online with a revelation she recently made about Human Rights activist VeryDarkMan.

The outspoken relationship counsellor revealed in a clip shared on her page that VeryDarkMan (VDM) is currently on the run after he was declared wanted by the Nigerian police.

BlessingCEO reveals VeryDarkMan's location after he was declared wanted by the Nigerian police. Photo credit: @officialbblessingceo/@benjaminhundeyin/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

She revealed how VDM was called in for questioning multiple times but declined to honour any of the invites.

Blessing, in her video, shared a clip of VDM confirming that he was called in but refused to honour it because he suspects that the invite was a set-up to ruin his Christmas celebration by someone with money and wealth.

BlessingCEO reveals VeryDarkMan's current location

In the clip, BlessingCEO revealed VeryDarkMan's new location as she shared that he was scared of the police and had relocated to Lagos.

The Human Rights activist was also heard in the clip shared by BlessingCEO, noting that he has no plan of being in Abuja until January 20th.

Watch BlessingCEO'sclip speaking about VeryDarkMan being declared wanted:

See how netizens reacted to BlessingCEO's revelation about VeryDarkMan

Here are some of the comments the clip stirred online:

@blackdolphin72:

"You mouth go still put you for another wahala soon you nor fit respect yourself for ones mtchewww."

@skipo_ex:

"Sampling Fallen breast."

@laaftaar:

"I’m supporting blessing for the very first time on this matter with very dark man , that guy irritates me , he is part of the reason Mohbad never got justice."

@symply_cee123:

"So this is what your kids will grow up to see a failed mother."

@bllacross:

"Verydarkman wey say he assist police for Mohbad case, e reach im own case now he de japa."

@queen_ozitex:

"Even if is 2am and it’s vdm slander wake me up."

@mary_orji_:

"Omo phyna words really pain blessing.. na you find trouble."

@philip674p:

"Police nor they eat person, VDM na movement.A school in Nasarawa I think one polytechnic there, the student were protesting and blocked the road, it was VDm that went there and everything change, the student stopped the protest, am suprised VDm dint post it, wen the student saw him they all went gaga and they stopped the protest."

@judithdiary:

"You are VDM highest supporter and his biggest fan. Clap for yourself."

@josydempire:

"You rather sleep in jail than to apologize Kwa.....VDM has very smelly pride wey no make sense......he will be the one to learn the hard way this time around."

@blackonye:

"All of u insulting her Omo una no get sense. Did u watch to the end. What's all these insult for. Una go insult tire."

@aw246annette:

"VDM why are you running."

Blessing CEO slams VeryDarkMan over viral video of his room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when BlessingCEO went online to blast popular TikTok activist VeryDarkMan.

BlessingCEO's video came after it went viral online that Naira Marley had paid VDM to mislead people about Mohbad's death.

Debunking the allegations, the socialite showed Nigerians inside his one-bedroom apartment, stirring a reaction from BlessingCEO.

Source: Legit.ng