Nigerian actress Regina Daniels shared a conversation with her brother, Sweezy, online

In the screenshot, Sweezy expressed genuine apprehension after watching Regina's latest film before asking an unexpected question

Regina posted the screenshot in response to her brother's curiosity, inviting her fans and followers to help her with the answer

Regina Daniels spurred speculation and excitement on the internet concerning her newest film with a leaked conversation between herself and her brother, Sweezy.

The post showed Sweezy asking a rather unusual question after being among the first to view Regina's latest video.

Regina Daniels and her brother trended over her new movie. Credit: @regina.daniels, @sweezzy1

Source: Instagram

Concerned about one of the actors' health, he wanted to know if they were having unprotected intercourse in the actress' yet-to-be-released movie.

"I watch this your film I fear sha. But I wan ask one question. In the process of getting the right one what if he carried infection? Or he wasn't sleeping with them raw?" Sweezy wrote.

The mother of two was taken aback by the unexpected question and shared a screenshot of her chat with her followers.

Regina further asked them to help her answer her brother's unusual query.

"Please, can someone help me answer my brother's question?" Regina Daniels wrote.

See screenshots of her post below:

Regina Daniels shocked at her brother's question about her movie. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Nigerians fight each other over Regina Daniels' use of English

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made recently.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days.

Regina Daniels speaks about her love for money

Regina revealed her desire for wealth, which she attributed to the driving force behind her dedication to her career.

Senator Ned Nwoko's young wife has managed to keep up her hectic, hustling pace in the movie industry despite the luxury she has found herself.

Sharing a video of herself working tirelessly at a movie scene, Regina noted that she works like her bank account is empty as she gives in proper dedication.

