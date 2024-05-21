A boy rejected the new shoes his grandmother bought for him for school, indicating he did not like them

In a photo trending on social media, the boy was seen wearing the shoes and sitting in a room with an angry face

Many social media users have weighed in on the matter, as some said the shoe looks funny and the kid is not to be blamed

A boy said he is not going to school with the new shoes his grandmother bought for him because he does not like them.

Photos of the boy in the new shoes went viral on social media on Monday, May 21.

Some people said the shoes looked funny. Photo credit: X/Adan Zamuh.

In the photo posted by Adan Zamuh, the boy was seen sitting in a room with his school uniform.

However, with the way he was sitting with an angry face, it was clear he made up his mind to stay at home.

He was also putting on the funny shoe, and some people who saw it had a good laugh in the comment section.

Adan who shared the story, said the young boy was her nephew, noting that he declined to attend school for that day.

She wrote:

"My nephew is refusing to go to school because of the school shoes that Grandma bought for him.."

See the photo below:

Reactions to school shoes bought by grandma

@KenyanMemes said:

"I might be wrong here, but might it be because those are ladies' shoes, and he's a gentleman?"

@Pimasuti said:

"What are those!? Reminds me of my son when I bought him similar shoes."

@KilonzoS commented:

"With this, he will always score high marks."

@WanderiK8593 said:

"The sole should be reduced, and all will be well."

@Jyfurstar said:

"Children of Nowadays are very ungrateful."

Lady uses thread to make shoes

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady became popular on social media owing to how she is able to use threads to make nice shoes.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, identified as Francisca, was seen making colourful shoes with her hands.

So many people who saw what she could do described her as extremely talented, and they asked to buy the shoes.

