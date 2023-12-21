The final piece of Mayorkun's missing jewellery has finally been returned days after it went missing at a show in Calabar

Mayorkun had earlier taken to social media to lament about the theft, and Iyanya took it upon himself to ensure it was found

In a post on his X page, the Your Waist crooner shared a video of the pendant as he thanked Calabar indigenes

Singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka's dedication to retrieving his colleague Mayorkun's pieces of jewellery, which went missing during a stage performance at a concert in Calabar, Cross River, has been rewarded.

Recall that Mayorkun cried out on social media about the missing accessories and vowed never to return to Calabar.

After retrieving one of the jewellery pieces, Iyanya begged the indigenous people of the state to return the other, a pendant.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, Iyanya shared a video of the missing pendant dropped off at a radio station.

According to the person who made the video, the individual who dropped it said it was found on the floor.

Iyanya thanked his people for not disappointing him.

Reactions to Iyanya's post

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens about the return below:

@legendrizz:

"That means we still have Good people in Nigeria "

@AdeyemiSijuwade:

"Finally. Make dey sha check ham well."

@Im___wayne:

"Thank you too, you really stand out to get this piece back."

@justtruth001:

"Una test am to make sure ?? coz that one be like fugazi."

@UGOOTWEETS:

"Mayorkun should just flip all this to his own advantage. Drop a song & video already."

@Archi_ichef:

"On the floor, who is collecting the 5m is what I want to know now."

@xx_zamani:

"Hope say no be fake make una test am ooo."

@_C_D_2:

"If he say he found it on the floor, he found it on the floor nau."

Cross Rivers governor moves to compensate Mayorkun

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mayorkun posted about his missing pendant and his visit to the Cross River state governor, Bassey Otu.

Giving an update about it, the singer revealed the governor promised to repay him for what he lost during the concert.

The singer added that he would give N5 million compensation to whoever found the pendant, which was still missing. He also begged his fans to spread the word to their friends.

