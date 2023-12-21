A lucky Nigerian lady who scooped 5 million naira at Davido's concert remained ecstatic and joyful as she counted her dollars repeatedly

She secured her dollars in a plain nylon and concealed it under her garments

When questioned about her money, she retrieved it and recounted it to ensure it was all there

A fortunate Nigerian lady who had the amazing luck of winning 5 million naira at the sensational concert of the popular singer Davido could not contain her excitement and happiness as she counted her dollars over and over again.

She carefully wrapped her dollars in a plain nylon and hid it under her clothes, making sure no one could see or take it away.

Lady shows her money once again. Photo credit: @queennonnyofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @queennonyofficial, someone asked her curiously about her money, and she took it out cautiously and began to count it once more, checking that it was still the same amount.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pioneer Philip reacted:

“Nnem go and deposit am abeg, i no trust that last girl laugh.”

Pisces Savage said:

“Tell Chioma that 30BG love her.”

Materm01 wrote:

“My dear tight am well well o00 country hard oo0 Ahswear.”

Official prosper commented:

“Shine on sister nobody go carry you.”

Abdulrahman bobostyle also commented:

“Chioma my love keep ur money.”

Phil001:

“Actually the girl fine sha girl called chioma dey get beauty.”

Pypper-30BG:

“This girl e.”

Ceo.md1995:

“Make nobody envy chioma abeg ooo.”

David's FC 4L:

“Abeg tie am o.”

Kay Dave:

“And the girl fine oo. See her limp 00.’

Oyiwaya:

“This money still dey her hands??”

Abrahamthomas492:

"Go change am deposit am ohh.”

SamuelChioma:

“Inside there them the envy you.”

