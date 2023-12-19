A Nigerian lady could not hide her joy after receiving huge cash from ace Nigerian singer, Davido

The father of five unexpectedly surprised her with a whopping sum of cash during a recent show

The video of the joyful moment went viral, sparking reactions from netizens who advised the recipient to use the money wisely

A Nigerian lady was so full of joy as she counted the money she received from popular Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, renowned singer Davido reportedly rewarded the lucky lady with a cash gift.

Lady flaunts dollar bills Davido gifted her Photo credit: @only1naomi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @only1naomi on the TikTok app captured the eye-catching moment the lady counted the money with a huge smile on her face.

Lady shows off dollar bills Davido gifted her

The footage showcased the lady's sheer delight as she held a stack of $100 bills in her hands, amounting to an impressive N5 million.

The video was accompanied by the caption;

"OBO gifted my friend 5 meter. I am so happy for her. Chioma Christmas money done sure."

Netizens applaud Davido's act of kindness

News of Davido's generous gesture quickly spread across social media, prompting a wave of reactions from netizens.

Many expressed their admiration for the singer's benevolence and praised him for using his wealth to make a positive impact on someone's life.

However, alongside the outpouring of support, there were also calls for the recipient to handle the money responsibly.

Netizens emphasized the importance of using such a significant sum wisely, encouraging her to invest or save it for the future.

@Clara reacted:

“Omo your friend December dor sure oh. May GOD Bless you @davido."

@clarabella reacted:

“Please don't waste that money on this Xmas Try starting a side hustle with it if you have none such opportunity comes once 00o.”

@Charles man igolo reacted:

“Na iPhone and wig this money dey go so aswear.”

@COWBOY LEE commented:

“Use am carry 2 sure odd.”

@Mercy Blinks890 said:

“Congratulations.”

@Demola King said:

“Be wise with the money.”

@Clefkk said:

“Congratulations dear enjoy.”

@JoshuaJoseph said:

“Rate done go up 00o e suppose pass 5m.”

@snow_monie_of_fct asked:

"Na only girls that one de dash money?"

Watch the video below:

