A video of upcoming singer Young Duu displaying the money given to him by Burna Boy at a club has gone viral

Young Duu, in a post via his Instastory, revealed Burna Boy gave him N1.5 million as he appreciated the Grammy Award winner

The fun video of Young Duu with Burna Boy, Asake and Phyno at a club has continued to stir different comments

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has left many talking over his recent public display of affection for upcoming singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro 'Young Duu'.

Legit.ng recently reported that Young Duu had the rare opportunity to be in the same space with Burna Boy, Asake and Phyno.

Another clip from the recent link-up, which has gone viral, showed the moment Young Duu showed off a bundle of cash, amounting to N1.5 million Burna Boy gifted him at the nightclub.

Young Duu, who shared a picture of him with the bundle of cash, also appreciated Burna Boy.

Netizens react as Burna Boy gives Young Duu N1.5 million

As expected, the video captured attention as many congratulated Young Duu in the comment section. Others, however, pointed out the singer's facial expression as they claimed he was unhappy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

nazzy_lovedoctor:

"Burna gave steflondon 300million worth of car but his country man upcoming just 1.5m , is it for bicycle."

joyce_apeh:

"E no post am for status ooo. But if na some people fave, Omo everywhere go scatter."

anifowoshe_amg:

"Young duu isn’t really happy because he no say him percent for that money na change."

skesh_tyga:

"But young duu nor gree happy."

gfxxo__:

"Werey don steal portable soap."

vinottinodmw:

"Meter everywhere make next yr b our meter yr ooo Inshalla."

