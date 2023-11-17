Nicki Minaj, in a recent statement, hinted she would be extending her world tour to Nigeria

The US rapper, in a post on X, said she would consider including Nigeria in her world tour if fans showed interest

Nicki Minaj's tweet has stirred excitement among Nigerian netizens, as many took to the comment section to react

Internation rapper Nicki Minaj is making headlines in Nigeria after she revealed plans to extend her world tour to Nigeria.

Nicki Minaj, who in 2022 expressed love for BBNaija's Tacha, in a tweet via her X handle, revealed that she would consider including Nigeria on her world tour if enough fans showed interest.

This was after a Nigerian fan expressed displeasure at the exclusion of Africa from world tour venues.

Sharing screenshots of the tour venues, the Nigerian fan identified as @RamatVictory tweeted:

“Once again, African barbz bite dust. Oh well.”

Nicki Minaj, in a reaction, tweeted:

“Abeg, sign up where it says (if you don’t see your city) so that when I get to Africa, your city/country will be there.”

Ramatvictor, who was stunned by Nicki's response, wrote:

“Abeg no vex Nicki, I no go complain again. Oya Naija barbz, make una go sign up sharp, sharp.”

The rapper then tweeted:

“Naija no de carry last.”

See their exchange below:

Nicki Minaj recently made headlines after being featured on Vogue Magazine cover with her son Papa Bear.

Fans react as Nicki Minaj hints at bringing her tour to Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

thesheddyking:

"That’s why you are the greatest female rapper to ever touch a mic."

OnikaPwesh:

"Nicki,, you too Sabi. You dey burst my head".

Aaliyah_Lillli:

"Y’all she’s coming hereeee I’m crying ahh God please."

n6oflife6:

"Nicki we dey wait you for Lagos abeg."

2lifeNe:

"We are born to carry first sheey you day whine me nii ."

