Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj got her Nigerian fans talking after he gave a shout-out to one of BBNaija stars

The rapper, during an Instagram live session declared her love for Tacha and the reality star responded in the comments section

Many are eager to know when Nicki will be visiting Nigerian as they shared mixed reactions to the trending video

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tacha Akide got a massive shoutout from US rapper, Nicki Minaj and her fans can't stop talking about the beautiful moment.

Nicki went on Instagram live to declare her love for Tacha as she addressed her numerous fans during the interesting session.

In her shout-out to the BBNaija star, she said:

"Tacha I love you so much."

Tacha was seen in the comment section reacting to Nicki's lovely gesture as she asked her when she will be visiting Nigeria.

Nigerians react to Nicki Minaj's shout-out to Tacha

Social media users across the country have reacted to the trending video of Nicki Minaj giving a shout-out to Tacha.

Theseundolapo:

"She is a die hard fan Tacha won’t sleep tonight she will be so happy."

Annethon.essentials:

"It's @dareynow and his wife that can help us bring her o, cos they be running these international to Naija streets."

Sisi__amaka:

"Nicki biko come to Nigeria oooo."

Jenyify2:

"Awwww I love TACHA n queen nic."

Mz_florashaw:

"When she comes to nigeria….na me go dey front at the airport with my placard."

B3rants_:

"My fav will deal with you people, una go cry because i trust Tacha to start peppering bloggers with this comment."

Tacha welcomes Liquorose back to the streets

Liquorose' revelation about how she found her ex Emmanuel with another lady in Dubai literally shocked everybody, and reactions took over social media.

BBNaija 2019 ex-housemate, Tacha could not hold herself as she took to Twitter with different reactions to varying stages of Liquorose's emotional story.

Tacha made sure to note that Emmanuel lost on something good as she made fun of the fans who shipped the dancer with him and welcomed her back to the streets.

