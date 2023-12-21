Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has released new raunchy photos that have grabbed the attention of netizens

Wearing a black mesh jumpsuit and a jacket, the mum of one generously flaunted her curves and behind

Tiwa also teased her fans with a small walk towards her car after posing for photos

Tiwatope Savage has recently been on a teasing spree, gaining attention with photos that leave little to imagine for her fans.

The mum of one, who opened up about falling sick ahead of her December shows, sparked reactions with new photos and a video on her Instagram page.

In several poses, the mum of one, who recently revealed the man she shares her bed with, showed off her curvy behind.

Tiwa teased her fans in the video accompanying the photos with a little walk towards an already waiting car.

See the post below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's sultry photos

Netizens loved the photos and dropped compliments for Tiwa. Read some of the comments gathered from the singer's page below:

shy_pretty_lo23:

"The BBL is bbl-ling lol."

fundzgranted:

"That 3rd slide he be like make he no end there."

bigbaby__anita:

"Omo tiwa no gree ooo, she’s too pretty."

kingplu:

"Auntie Tiwa, this giving you’ve been giving us has be seriously giving mehnnn! Give her a round of applause abeg!"

kaylahoniwo:

"I watched slide 3 like 500 times."

dammyssignature:

"Fry us, we are ur chicken and turkey."

jaytimeofficial:

"My best ever green female artist of all times! Highest fashionista! Mama jam jam."

bagboy_joseph:

"Nah only Simi never do yansh."

freeman.jkyung:

"Show dem how it done, a wonderful woman with a beautiful body."

Tiwa Savage buys N1.7bn house in London

Still on the singer, Legit.ng earlier reported that she decided to end the year as a London landlady and announced the good news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the singer gushed over getting her first key as a homeowner in the country.

Tiwa showed off the interior of the house, which boasts a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

