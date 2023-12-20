Tiwa Savage Opens Up on Falling Sick Ahead of December Shows, Shares Pics of Medicine
- Tiwa Savage has stated that she is not feeling fine and she shared pictures of her medication on her insta story
- The mother of one said that she had two shows on the same day she posted about her ill health
- She prayed for God's help and her fans also sent their prayer and well wishes for her to get well
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Sonorous singer Tiwa Savage has stated that she is not feeling well as she posted pictures of her medication on her Instagram.
The singer who bagged a doctorate degree last year lamented that she was having two shows on the same day she posted about her illness.
Tiwa Savage prays for herself
The singer who has the second highest follower on IG had to call on God to help her so that she could make it for her shows.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She also complained that she was feeling so sick. Some of her fans sent her best wishes and prayed for her recovery.
Tiwa Savage shares disturbing post on IG
Legit.ng had reported that Savage had raised a lot of concern from her fans after she shared a disturbing post on social media.
She spoke about her death and added that some people would be happy after she was long gone.
The mother of one remembered her late father and her late boyfriend, Obama DMW in the post. She noted that she still misses the two of them but she is comforted that they are no longer in this cruel world.
Tiwa Savage discusses her rise to the top
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Savage had discussed her rise in the music industry during an interview on Bounce Radio Live.
"This brought tears to my eyes": Fresh graduate travels to village to celebrate with her sick father
According to her, major record labels in Nigeria refused to sign her, and she had to create with her former husband, Teebillz.
Speaking on why she went back to Don Jazzy after she was first rejected, she stated that the Mavin record label boss was a great man who makes talents and his record label felt like a family to her.
However, Savage later stated that she wanted to be on her own despite being scared, she took the great step and left Mavin record and God has been helping her.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng