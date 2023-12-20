Tiwa Savage has stated that she is not feeling fine and she shared pictures of her medication on her insta story

The mother of one said that she had two shows on the same day she posted about her ill health

She prayed for God's help and her fans also sent their prayer and well wishes for her to get well

Sonorous singer Tiwa Savage has stated that she is not feeling well as she posted pictures of her medication on her Instagram.

The singer who bagged a doctorate degree last year lamented that she was having two shows on the same day she posted about her illness.

Tiwa Savage laments of falling sick and having two shows. Photo credit @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage prays for herself

The singer who has the second highest follower on IG had to call on God to help her so that she could make it for her shows.

She also complained that she was feeling so sick. Some of her fans sent her best wishes and prayed for her recovery.

