Famous Jamaican-born UK singer Stefflon Don trends online after clips of her Christmas birthday gift went viral.

The singer, who used to be in a relationship with Afrobeat artistes Burna Boy, was left stunned when clips of her birthday gift arrived at her London crib.

Reactions as Burna Boy allegedly gifts Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce. Photo credit: @stefflondon/@benny7gg

Source: Instagram

However, the report that the new whip is a gift from her Nigerian lover, Burna Boy, has stirred reactions the most online.

Burna Boy allegedly gifts Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan

Clips of the new ride have been trending online. The car seems to be a nudge that the pair are set to come back together.

The car is believed to have set Burna Boy back a whopping $353,850 (279,364,575).

It is reported that the car was a surprise gift, and it came with a customized plate number.

See clips of Stefflon Don's new ride below:

Reactions trail Stefflon Don's new whip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the report about Burna Boy acquiring a new ride:

@Quivcy:

"Better not be Burna; we’re not done singing Last Last yet."

@ChiNwams:

"Man don fold."

@Timmydennyd:

"Say it already!!"

@BlackkkStarr:

"Stop playing, only Burna can pull this off."

@BolQuan:

"Don’t tell Odogwu coz l love to see them together."

@Ogo4200:

"Burna Boy buying a girl a car some artists in Nigeria use to brag is wild."

@Bukeemooh:

"Wo'lu, please don't tell that my guy folded?"

@MatthewDav27715:

"Talk nah benny I don go her junior brother Snapchat the guy post the car."

@f_phreeh:

"Dey settled? I knew that girl can’t do without ODG."

@Fact_Spewer07:

"Na all this thing e wan make Burna dey do but Bose no gree."

@Gene_sis0:

"This RR is reportedly worth $500k and the interiors is 10/10..!!!!"

Stefflon Don reveals her relationship status

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy's estranged lover, Stefflon Don, spoke about their relationship and her current relationship status.

Stefflon revealed during an interview that years after her break up with Burna Boy, she's not being in another relationship.

She also reacted to her Ex's song Last Last, which is alleged to be about her. Steff said whenever she listens to the music, she feels unperturbed.

Source: Legit.ng