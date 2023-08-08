Actress Rosy Meurer has seemingly debunked rumours of her separating from her husband, Olakunle Churchill

This comes as Rosy shared a loved-up video of her and her husband as she hinted she was on summer vacation

Her video has, however, stirred mixed reactions as some netizens insisted the rumours about her separation from Olakunle were true

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has caused a buzz amid rumours of her separation from popular businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Rosy took to her official Instagram page on Tuesday, August 8, to share a loved-up video of her and her man in an effort to quash the prevailing rumours about her marriage with Olakunle.

Rosy Meurer reveals she is on vacation.



This was after the controversial blog Gistlover claimed that the lovebirds had parted ways because of domestic violence and infidelity on Churchill’s part.

Rosy seemed to have debunked the rumours as she mentioned being on summer vacation. She also shared a video capturing the heartwarming moment Churchill bae her and their son farewell at the airport.

The actress, in the caption of the video, wrote:

“SUMMER VACAY VIBES. See you in a bit baby. Guess my next location.”

Watch the video Rosy Meurer shared below:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

kamsy_uju:

"For long una never post love up o, immediately Oba type like this fiam rose and Abuja mini god start running katata make una no stop o."

mbong.joy:

"Oba said it all . They’ll start debunking left and right . Whatever you’re doing just make sure you aren’t deceiving anyone ohhh."

jegbefu666:

"But before gistlover posted there gist, they didn’t post any pics like this before.."

chichi.zane:

"Una go explain tire no evidence."

adu_esther_:

"Just make sure you are not deceiving yourself and you are truly happy in that marriage ooo. Don’t let him beat you to death ooo."

