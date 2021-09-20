Wife of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has sent out strong words to ladies that might be eyeing her husband

The actress revealed in a recent interview that she will forgive her husband even if she caught him cheating with another woman

Meurer further hinted that she is the side and main chick of Churchill and she will never bring their family issues on social media

Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer has revealed how much she loves her husband and the child they have together in a new interview.

The actress said that she'll never leave her husband because of any side chick that might show up in their marriage.

I won't leave Churchill for anyone - Roseline Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

The mum of one further revealed that she will never call her husband out on social media, according to her,

“I would never call my husband out on social media. I would never bring my personal life to social media. I don’t think there’s anything that can make me leave my husband, not even for a side chick. I’m the main chick . I’m the boss.

She also said she will forgive Churchill even if she caught him cheating;

" I also don’t believe my husband would cheat on me because I trust him, but if he does and he’s remorseful, I would forgive him."

Check the post below:

Fans reactions:

Rosy's interview got fans talking, Legit.ng got some of these reactions, read below;

Ayam.sparks:

"You were a side chick before that’s why it’s not an issue to you."

Pandawhyte:

"But you were once a side chick ma’am."

Mo.rayo:

"That means there’s a side chic."

Fidelismunachimso:

"Dats because u were a side chick dat ate her frnds forbidden fruit so u muevvv."

Houseofdera_wholesales:

"Says a side chick very wise woman."

Tm__pro:

"But he will leave you for side chic because you were once a side chic too."

Vaseerathe

"E no mean say he no fit leave you for side chick o."

Churchill Finally Unveiled Son face, family graced magazine cover

Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Olakunle Churchill has kept the identity of his son with wife and actress Rosy Meurer a secret since they gave birth to him.

The father of two showed the face of the little boy as the family featured on a magazine cover.

He also shared video from the family photoshoot and fans have been congratulating the cute family and their lovely photos.

Source: Legit.ng