Singer Zlatan Ibile recently shared a new video of him in a Santa Claus costume, also known as Father Christmas in Nigeria

The Zanku label boss, who was vibing to his new song, Ten Bottles, also urged his fans to book him for the festive period

Zlatan's new video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers

Barely a few weeks to this year's Christmas celebration, Nigerian indigenous rapper and singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, has caused a buzz with a new video of him displaying his side hustle.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Zlatan Ibile was seen rocking a Santa Claus, aka Father Christmas outfit.

Zlatan Ibile shares a video of him vibing to a new song Ten Bottle. Credit: @zlatanibile

The singer, who recently shared how he hustled to wealth, also urged his fans to book his service as Santa Claus during the festive season while assuring them they wouldn't regret it.

The Zanku label boss was also seen vibing to his newly released jam titled Ten Bottles

Zlatan wrote in a caption:

"You won’t regret."

Watch the video Zlatan Ibile shared on his Instagram page below:

Celebrities, fans react to Zlatan Ibile's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

poco_lee:

"Pikin must chop ooo papa gats hustle."

tunmyray_entertainment:

"Father Christmas Dey drink ni ???"

seunpizzle_:

"Are you available for tomorrow."

incrediblenoble:

"E no easy even zlatan don change hustle."

israell_ex:

"Father Christmas Dey wear Lv glasses."

brodashaggi:

"We need your for my church Abeg next Sunday… Ikore Omode 2023."

thevictornja:

"Manager jiggy - I don get like 70 miss calls like this oo."

tosinakinbo:

"This Father Christmas don rich finish na! See ace."

shola_ijanusi:

"Father Christmas wey dey drink Dom Perignon. Book at your own bank account's loss."

fatherdmw55:

"Poor man piking Go think say na Father Christmas. No carry my job go outside oooo abeg."

