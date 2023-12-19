Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile’s 29th birthday has continued to make headlines on social media

DMW boss, Davido, made sure to show the Zanku crooner love on his big day with monetary gift

Davido also reposted a photo of the celebrant rocking matching outfits with his son, Shiloh

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has continued to receive an outpouring of love on his 29th birthday.

The music star clocked a new age on December 19, 2023, and he carried his young son, Shiloh, along with the celebrations.

Davido, others react as Zlatan Ibile rocks matching clothes with son on 29th birthday. Photos: @davido, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

On his official Instagram page, Zlatan shared new snaps of himself and Shiloh rocking matching outfits.

In the photos, Zlatan Ibile and Shiloh wore white shirts, black leather jackets and red trousers. They also complemented their look with matching sneakers while giving father and son fashion goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the adorable photos below:

Davido sends money to Zlatan Ibile on his 29th birthday

Shortly after Zlatan Ibile shared the father and son photos, Davido reposted it on his Instagram stories.

Not stopping there, the DMW boss accompanied the post with a message to Zlatan, telling the celebrant to check his bank account.

He wrote:

“Zanku Dayyy!! Zlatan Ibile check ur account!”

See a screenshot of Davido’s post below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile’s 29th birthday photos with son

Read what some netizens had to say about Zlatan Ibile and his son rocking matching outfits.

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Awwww! So so beautiful! ♥️.”

diaryof_a_ukbabe:

“29 must be his football age. If Zlatan is 29 then I'm 13 years old . Zlatan wey don reach 55. Just dey play.”

_annie___grace_:

“The little boy is so cute dark and handsome yessss.”

missnozipho1:

“They look cute. Wait? He's still 29? Again? Nigerians and reducing age.”

princetyreseaddeh:

“Happy birthday...Best wishes.”

nujubae:

“Beautiful people.”

zeeebliss:

“So cute.”

Zlatan Ibile's son sings to him on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile had a memorable birthday, and he shared a fun moment with his son, who is based abroad.

The singer focused his camera on his three-year-old son, Shiloh, who recently taught him how to use Alexa.

Shiloh sang the happy birthday song in his oyinbo accent as his father grinned beside him.

Source: Legit.ng