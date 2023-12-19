Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Omashola Oburoh has shared photos as he counts down to his wedding day

The reality star, his South African wife and their cute toddler rocked outfits themed with the Warri tribe of Nigeria

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star have congratulated him as they also anticipate the big day

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola is finally counting down to his wedding day.

The reality star, who begged Biggie for a loan to fund his wedding, shared beautiful pre-wedding photos on this Instagram page.

Netizens congratulate Omashola

Source: Instagram

Omashola dressed in his full Warri regalia, and surprisingly, his fiancée rocked a traditional outfit, and his son twinned with him.

Omashola's partner wore a full-length, sleeveless gown with a flattering chest cut, and his toddler, who has two passports, wore the ceremonial Warri skirt, shirt and beads.

In his caption, the BBNaija star expressed excitement about finally finding someone to spend forever with and announced their wedding date.

He wrote:

"When I finally find someone to spend the rest of my life with."

See Omashola's post below:

Netizens congratulate Omashola

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star trooped to the comment section to congratulate him.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

stevechuks_:

"Congrats my bro, we celebrate soon."

reenyquinn1:

"Beautiful! your home is blessed."

isismodelsafrica:

"I know I can't make it but will be in SA to celebrate with you guys.God bless your marriage."

franceomo:

"Beautiful God bless ur union."

zee_babe06:

"Congratulations Sholzy West."

dazzlnsbeautylounge:

"You deserve all the happiness Sholzy."

symply___amy:

"The countdown begins, congratulations."

bagdeals.ng:

"Congratulations @sholzy23."

