Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Omashola recently gave his son, Eyitemi, his Nigerian passport

Omashola welcomed his son, Eyitemi, with his South African fiancée in 2022, and he created a page to make memories with his content

The reality star made fun of his son's overwhelming reaction and excitement about his Nigerian passport

In a video on BBNaija star Omashola's son Eyitemi's Instagram page, he shared his son's excitement about his Nigerian passport.

The toddler was seen in the video jumping and dancing as his father presented him with his Nigerian passport.

Omashola teases son over Nigerian passport Photo credit: @sholzy23/@life_of_eyitemi

Source: Instagram

Omashola's son held the document and jumped excitedly around as his father teased him.

The almost two-year-old Eyitemi jumped around and revealed excitement as his dad called him a Nigerian boy.

Omashola also bragged about his son having dual citizenship as he also gave his excited child his South African passport.

On receiving both documents, Eyitemi burst into another round of excitement.

The caption on his post read:

"I am so excited the only problem now is which country am I taking to the World Cup."

Watch the video below:

Reavtions to Eyitemi's post

Omashola was the first person to react to his son's post, read some of the comments gathered below:

sholzy23:

"That’s the coco, you no go see shege for airport like your papa in the past."

theboyyoucanthandle:

"One day sha! This our passport go get level! I strongly believe!"

la_queen_mere:

"2 passport my grand child, I don't even have 1."

misspresidente_:

"I’m Excited ❤️ Awww Bless you Happy Child, Mosquito dey wait for you."

ijeo_maiheme:

"Welcome home temi, we are expecting you."

ktonee_asooke:

"See resemblance."

cathymukora:

"This boy looks exactly like you @sholzy23, he just his mother's complexion."

thatlastborn06:

"Joy wan finish ur son."

Omashola begs biggie for loan to fund his wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omashola trended on social media over a video from his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, September 12.

During his conversation with Biggie, he told the BBNaija landlord to loan him money for his wedding scheduled for December 23.

The reality star, who is in the house as a guest, appealed to Biggie to call him back for a private discussion to negotiate the amount he needed and how he would pay back.

Source: Legit.ng