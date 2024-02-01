BBNaija's Erica Nlewedim has announced her return to her pole dancing hobby, which she abandoned three years ago

The reality star and influencer shared different clips from her pole dancing classes as she showcased her skills

Erica's videos have since triggered reactions from netizens, including some of her fans who criticised her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV Erica Nlewedim is making headlines after she shared different clips of her displaying her pole dancing skill, a hobby she dropped three years ago.

The reports revealed Erica abandoned the recreational activity to participate in the BBNaija reality show.

However, Erica, who was disqualified from the reality show, has returned to her hobby as she recently posted videos from her pole dancing classes.

Sharing videos from her rehearsals, the reality star expressed how happy she was to be back to pole dancing.

“Back after a three year break,” she captioned the video.

Watch the videos Erica shared below:

See more videos below:

Pole dance is a combination of dance and acrobatics centred around a vertical pole. Aside from being performed at gentlemen’s clubs, it is also a mainstream form of fitness, practised in gyms and dedicated dance studios.

People react as BBNaija's Erica shows off her pole-dancing skill

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the videos that have since gone viral, see them below

ms0nigghaz:

"Don’t try it again."

ogbodo_kevin:

"What do you think you’re doing Erica until you go fall like akpa beans your eyes go clear."

stilldubem:

"Come u don’t have a loved one on the internet?"

ifeanyicris:

"This is actually disgusting."

Oyeniyi32540067:

"Looks like Erica Nlewedim is proving that she's not just back, she's pole-vaulting her way into the spotlight! Three years? That pole must have missed her more than some people miss their exes."

DAllSeeinRetina:

"This gal nor am?"

Erica replies critics

In response to the criticisms that trailed her videos, the BBNaija advised naysayers to focus on other important issues.

She said:

"Please leave me alone this year, I really have no interest engaging with you people who don’t like me, leave my posts for people who do and focus on things you actually like, y’all were complaining about being broke I’m sure insulting me hasn’t fixed your problems, focus on that."

See her tweet below:

