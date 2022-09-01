BBNaija Lockdown stars, Erica and Kiddwaya, are unrelenting in seeing them become a married couple

Just recently, one of their fans joined an online church program to pray for God to make them get married

The prayer request soon went viral on social media and raised a number of funny reactions from other netizens

BBNaija Lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya’s fans, have continued to pray for them to become a married couple, even two years after the show.

Just recently, a post made the rounds online of a fan who asked God to make the BBNaija stars get married.

The fan had joined an online church program and dropped their prayer request about the BBNaija stars.

Kiddwaya and Erica's fan joins church to pray for their marriage. Photos: @ericanlewedim, @realkiddwaya

The netizen identified as Umelo.Patricia, noted Erica and Kiddwaya’s full names and asked God to make them receive their marital congratulations.

See the post below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija fan prays for Erica and Kiddwaya to get married even after 2 years

The prayer request from a Kiddrica shipper soon made the rounds online and it raised funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

thecanemakers

"What shippers can't do does not exist"

mealswithabi

" is this playing? Lmaooo"

Callmedamy:

"Must be ment "

Omalishan:

" mumu fans"

Noggra_:

"Wetin be this ??? "

Nekky_nneka:

"Na person mama be that oo. If you check well her daughter still Dey single oo "

Interesting.

Erica reacts to drama in BBN 7 house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Erica Nlewedim seemed to have caused a bit of a stir online with a recent post she shared.

The reality TV star shared a tweet on her official handle revealing how she feels about liars. The actress wrote saying liars irritate her.

However, the actress' post seemed to have gotten the opposite reaction to what she might have intended, as fans reacted to the tweets by saying her post was about the drama in the current BBNaija house.

Furthermore, some fans noted also that her post was about her ex-love interest during her stay in Biggie's house, Kiddwaya.

Erica stirred reactions with her tweet and fans shared their thoughts.

