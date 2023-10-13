Nigerian singer Wizkid's talent manager, Jada P, caught the admiration of many following her attire at the singer's mother's burial

Several trending videos have captured moments of the American star in the company of the musician's family

Clips of the mother two adorned in a gold outfit in unison with the singer's family members spurred reactions online

Nigerian singer Wizkid's talent manager, Jada Pollock, recently bagged admiration from fans and netizens online following her presence at the singer's mother's funreal.

Several online videos have shown the mother of two's involvement in the burial ceremony.

However, new clips and a picture showing the American model adorned in a lush gold asoebi in unison with the singer's family left many gushing.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@PureStanley1:

"Stunning and Beautiful inside out❤️ My heartfelt Condolences to the Balogun family."

@Owusuivy:

"You’re looking stunning btw."

mandy__chuks:

"She actually looks cute in native attire ."

a1.coded:

"No be him manager again she don turn wife."

prankhottiee:

"She’s wizkid wife. How babymama go born 2 and more in future. They are married low key."

bellotoheeb185:

"I too love Jada. Too supportive."

thisisdammie:

"That’s Wizkid’s wife not baby mama….. shola was there too, Bolu’s mum and she didn’t dress like Wizkid’s wife, only Jada did."

akoredelateefah:

"Which Yoruba name we go give her like this?"

west_pian:

"OUR WIFE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jada_p__ wayyyy too supportive!!!! better woman!❤️."

