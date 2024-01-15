A Nigerian lady who moved from Nigeria to India shared her joy and excitement on TikTok

In the video, she made a new hairstyle and filmed herself at the airport and on the plane

Her video attracted a lot of views and comments from people who were curious about her decision and experience

A Nigerian lady who decided to leave her country and start a new life in India documented her journey on TikTok.

In a video shared by @conphy_dence2, she expressed her happiness and enthusiasm in a series of clips that showed her preparations and departure.

Lady moves to India. Photo credit: @conphy_dence2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also made a new hairstyle to mark the occasion and flaunted it on camera.

Her video went viral on the social media platform, garnering thousands of views and comments from people who were interested in her story.

Psmaker Dkings reacted:

“Watin u dy go India go do.”

Goldprecious97 said:

“Abet is you see prachi,pragyia and ranbir help me greet them ooo.”

BoThrift.kids:

“Congratulations but why.”

LTAAnkletee:

“Na US dollars you wan go spend for India?”

Haremu:

“Wetin you go do for India,l hope yoU are okay?”

Omar Borkan:

“Try there street food I heard it nice.”

Josh Kora:

“I can't tap from this.”

Abby of benin:

“First time I am seeing a young girl travelling abroad with gow.”

Tm7j:

“Congrat if u see Sidart in king of heart greet him for me.”

Eze Jennifer:

“Congrats dear but of all d places y India.”

SNOW WHITED:

“Congrats abeg if you pragya, tell say makr she come naija.”

Michael:

“U de carry 8plus de go india?”

Source: Legit.ng