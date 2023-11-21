Oga Sabinus' has shared a hilarious skit of him featuring veteran actor Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice

In the skit, Sabinus, after trying to woo a lady to no avail, ended up entering a car with two strange men at the back

In an attempt to stop the driver, Oga Sabinus got the shock of his life when he realised Kanayo, known for his ritual roles in movies, was the one seated beside the driver

Popular skit maker and actor Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has stirred hilarious reactions with a new video of him featuring Nollywood star Kanayo O. Kanayo.

A clip from the skit showed Sabinus attempting to woo a lady as he posed beside a car that he claimed was his.

Despite bragging about his wealth, the lady turned down Sabinus, saying she doesn't fall in love with material things.

After his love interest rejected his advances, Sabinus pretended to enter the car he claimed was his, only to be joined by two strange men in the backseat.

In the long run, it dawned on Sabinus was in trouble as he appealed to the driver to stop the car.

While trying to save himself, the skit maker tapped the man in the front seat beside the driver, only to discover that it was Kanayo.

Netizens react as Sabinus features Kanayo in skit

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamnasboi:

"This night the gods will be happy. And sabinus fat o! Sacrifice huge."

keezynasion:

"Huge sacrifice done show."

iamda_saint:

"After many years na u Kanayo come see."

sammylary_:

"Imagine using an investor for ritual …. More ahead ahead."

tmtpilot:

"This is highest mistake so far."

ylight_comedy:

"Kanayo don renew his sacrifice."

omobalance_officials:

"When we go see sabinus na oooh."

