A video featuring English professional player Jesse Ellis Lingard and his beautiful mother recently went viral online

The viral clip saw the ex-Man Utd star and his mum dancing to Afro-highlife singer KCee's catchy song "Ojapiano"

Many Nigerians couldn't help but appreciate the moment they witnessed the profound impact of indigenous music on the dynamic combo

English professional footballer Jesse Ellis Lingard and his lovely mum captured the attention of Nigerians online in a heartwarming video.

The former Manchester United player was seen joyfully dancing with his mother to the infectious beats of Kcee's hit song, "Ojapiano."

Ex Man U footballer dances to Kcee's Ojapiano Credit: @jesselingard, @kcee

Source: Instagram

The lively duo not only showcased their vibrant dance moves but also left many Nigerians smiling from ear to ear, highlighting the profound impact the indigenous sound had on mother and son.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of Jesse Lingard & mum dancing

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@KinqKudos:

"Nothing concern this one with football career again. Very anyhow somebody."

@therealdaddymo1:

"He’s a better dancer than a footballer tbh."

@ezele_nick:

"I really wish his long term career was as good as his dancing."

@Depressedzona:

"From this video you can tell unavailable is a global hit."

@Rndomtotspidgin:

"Naija to the world nor be slang."

@ofure4joy:

"This is lovely to watch,The mom has some good steps."

@callmebeeka:

"Lingard and his Mom vibing the Oja way . Lovely to watch."

Video as KCee performs Ojapiano at BBNaija Premier

Legit.ng also reported KCee's live performance at the premiere of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

The singer took the stage to deliver a breathtaking performance of his Ojapiano hit song.

A clip showed the moment the Ojapiano flute was played on stage as well by Ojazzy Igbonile.

KCee vows to sue Ojazzy's manager Igwe Credo

In a previous report via Legit.ng, KCee expressed displeasure at Igwe Credo after the latter called him out.

KCee, in a video, shared how he hosted Igwe Credo and Ojazzy, and paid for their feeding.

The singer, who vowed to sue Igwe Credo, shared how his attempts to get Ojazzy to perform at shows were repeatedly turned down.

Source: Legit.ng