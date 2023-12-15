Davido has made a tweet to discredit the first one he tweeted about his Abuja concert at Eagles Square

The singer had tweeted that people were not turning up to see him perform and he asked if it was a prank on him

Hours after that tweet, he made another one where he praised the concert because of the way people came out to see him

David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has made a tweet about the turnout at his Abuja concert which took place on December 14th at Eagles Square in Abuja.

Davido and the massive people who came for his concert in Abuja. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer had cried out after people didn't turn out to see him perform in the Federal Capital Territory. Though he had announced his plan for this festive season early on.

In a twist of events, hours after making his first tweet, he complained that people were not turning up and asked if it was a prank. Davido took to social media again to tweet and praised the concert saying that " Abuja choke".

He also said he was going to delete his first tweet because he had first raised an eyebrow at the turnout of people at Eagle Square.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video showing the number of people who attended the event of the Grammy award nominee also surfaced online.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by the singer about his concert. Here are some of the comments below.

@westgrmm:

"Everything for clout he no get shame he go just dey fenu wu gate."

@spen_ding_01:

"This guy always act like a kid, shame."

@favour_egrinya_:

"Are you sure they didn't come after he cried out? "

@30bg_for_a_reason:

"Wizkid can never. OBO take the lead, others follow."

@preshhhbaby:

"I love Davido how can you hate the guy."

@preshhhbab:

"I love davido how can you hate the guy."

@modem_alphonsus:

"This one na pity show, cause they started coming out because of that thing you tweeted earlier."

@uniq_kira:

"After he begged ."

@iam_lordwinny:

"That’s why you’re the biggest if nah wizkid make I hear say people go later come."

@ivy_osas_001:

"This guy just Dey shade himself and e sweet than another person shade am."

Fans react after exotic cars take over Asaba airport to pick up Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davdio was in Asaba for the first time for his Timeless Africa tour. A long entourage of cars, security, and crew members were seen at the airport to pick him up for the event.

Security guards who were well-armed were seen in one of the cars while some others were advancing toward the entrance of the airport.

Some people hailed him for being security conscious while others took a swipe at him for trying to imitate Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng