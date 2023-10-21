Following the burial ceremony of his mother, Nigerian singer Wizkid lit up the internet with the birthday celebration of his talent manager and baby mama Jada P

The musician and his woman were spotted in an expensive club on the night of October 20 to mark the 40th birthday of the mother of two

A sensational video captured the moment the Wiz presented a box of N10m to the US model amid fun seekers to add glamour to the party

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, celebrated his talent manager and baby mama Jada Pollock's 40th birthday in a big way.

The mother of two clocked her new age on October 20; pictures and videos of the exotic birthday bash the musician held for her caused quite a stir on social media.

Wizkid splurges N10m on Jada for her 40th birthday

Source: Instagram

A new video from the fantastic tie they had last night made its way online, showing the Ojuelegba crooner showering the US model with millions of naira in a club where the party followed.

The money came in a box indicating a stash of 10 million naira, with the glitter inscription from Wiz to Jada.

Video of Wizkid spending 10 million naira on Jada sparks reactions

enomi_55:

"Before you’ll start comparing Davido to My Wizkid atleast they’re all making it in life. Now let’s talk about your dad!!"

yvonneesosa:

"Jada so cool. So gentle…hence the peace men are always clamoring about."

sophy_aani:

"My idolo."

onyinyechi__favour:

"Jada goes nowhere ooo, maka next aspiring baby mama."

bella_bitesss:

"Baby mama don dey pay ooo."

symply.estar:

"People wey never chop still Dey open mouth Dey talk. Obo will do more you wetin u feet do."

iam_adebisi_jnr:

"10M ni iust , Walahi aye instadog ti baje , u and Ola of Lagos na same."

vk_luxe_:

"I love the way Wiz is making her enjoy Lagos."

Jada’s asoebi glam at Wizkid's mum’s burial sparks reactions

Jada Pollock, stood by her man during the burial ceremony of his mum in Lagos on Friday, October 13.

Several online videos have shown the mother of two in traditional attires for the burial ceremony.

Clips and pictures showing Jada adorned in a lush gold asoebi, like the singer's family, left many gushing.

Source: Legit.ng