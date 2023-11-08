Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, has stirred reactions on social media with a recent post on X

The mum of two revealed she had been overthinking everything, and it got netizens sharing different opinions

Many people concluded that the manager's source of worry has to be Wizkid

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada, likes to pen her thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, and a recent post from her sparked reactions.

The mum of two, who recently joined the singer in burying his mum in grand style, revealed she had been overthinking everything.

Netizens react to Jada's recent post Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@jada_p

Source: Instagram

Jada did not provide context or reference for her post, which got netizens coming to different conclusions.

Remember that Legit.ng reported that the manager recently revealed that she had fallen in love with Nigeria.

See the post below:

Reactions to Jada's post

bluepreshy:

"She's jealous!"

theguapo_bdlee:

"Baba don flop. OBO go do everything to dey relevant."

@Starboyferry:

"Lmao you're overthinking when you have wizkid?????"

@Way4ward6:

"Even jada wey dey with Big wiz dey over think."

symplybarbz:

"You know if na the wizkid de make her overthink?"

@Sir_lexy001:

"Just keep working everything will be fine."

prankhottiee:

"She might be thinking about his ch@ting nau."

allhottrendz:

"No worry! Baba nor fit leave you ololadè Jada p."

7blogs:

"Dem tell una sa money no be everything una use una poverty mindset Dey blab say na lie. Try get money first u go know say problem still long like foo."

big___khalifa:

"We way no get anything waiting make we do now?"

barbie_savage122:

"Overthinking get categories, maybe na the good one she dey overthink."

Adorable moment of Wizkid & baby mama Jada P on bike goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid seemed determined to build his love affair with his manager-turned-baby mama Jada.

The two lovers were sighted on the streets of Lagos, having fun together, they took a long ride on a big bike that looked like an open car.

Many people and security men surrounded them before taking off to their destination.

Source: Legit.ng