Famous Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife Awele shocked onlookers over the weekend with a video showing their lovely dance moves

At the United Bank for Africa (UBA) end-of-year gala, the affluent couple impressed many with their dance skills

The videos of Tony and his wife have since gone viral online, leaving netizens to share their take on the couple

Tony Elumelu and wife display impressive dance moves. Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Elumelu and Awele gracefully melted hearts at the event as they showcased the depth of their bond through their enchanting moves.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Tony Elumelu and his wife

Legit.ng captured the reaction below:

prankhottiee:

"This man face is full of laughter and I love how he flaunts his wife. I’m sure this man doesn’t che@t."

e.l.b.e.l.l.o:

"Meanwhile non billionaire is shouting men are polygamous in nature."

investor_perry:

"The man with everything most people desire, GOOD HEALTH, PLENTY RICHES and SWEET FAMILY. Man is winning in life."

ameboafrica:

"In this life, you just have money. That's all. Poor man go dey agree with anything you do as dem kukuma fit get wetin dem wan talk. See as we dey smile and blush with the dance. If na poor man dance this main dance, we for don bash dem with their style of dancing."

momma_boys_:

"It's the simplicity for me. No choking corset dress with shiny stones and long train , beautiful 'natural air' ,simple makeup and jewelry.Beauty personified!!"

aforlene_:

"Have you noticed how billionaires respect themselves and their wife? Only poor man go cheat up and down still tell you say men are polygamous in nature."

Dangote and Otedola display “Big Man Dance” at a lush event

Nigerian celebrated billionaires Aliko Dangote and Olufemi Otedola brought high-brow spectacle to the timelines with a recent video.

The sensational clip saw the two elderly men dancing to the music one of their colleagues was singing to with a microphone at an event.

Otedola and Dangote danced and clapped like jolly good fellows to the rhythm of the classical beats.

