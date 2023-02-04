Charismatic Billionaire, Tony Elumelu has provided insight into his journey to becoming a bank owner

Elumelu revealed how he applied for the job despite not having the necessary requirements

Today, Elumelu is the Chair of the Board of the United Bank for Africa and founder, of the Tony Elumelu Foundation

Tony Elumelu has shared his successful journey, how he got his first banking job, and how he rose to become one of Nigeria's most successful and influential men.

In a post on his verified Facebook account on Friday 3 February 2023 he said he got his first banking job which he had applied for a few years after his Master’s degree programme even when he knew he did not meet the job requirement.

According to Elumelu, the bank had specified it needed graduates with at least Second Class Upper degrees.

However, he applied for the job even though he had a Second Class Lower degree

He said:

“Because I identified what I wanted in life and I was going to work towards it.”

Elumelu got his breakthrough

He said he got the job and spent every day proving himself and earning his luck at the bank. Punch reports.

Elumelu said:

“I had always admired the banking profession, for one, I loved that the guys in the profession were always impeccably dressed… suspenders were a huge thing then, and I wanted to look like them.

“A few years later, after my Masters, I saw the application for graduates with a minimum of 2:1 in All States Trust Bank, this aligned with what I wanted for my life, but my 2:2 grade did not make me qualified, still,

“I applied, because I identified what I wanted in life and I was going to work towards it. I put in my application and said ‘Even though I do not meet these requirements if you give me the chance, I will prove myself’.

"I got this job and spent every day proving myself and earning my luck in the bank.”

Elumelu message for youths

Elumelu then used the opportunity to motivate the youths and corp members who completed their National Youth Service the day before.

He states:

“Do it afraid and do it unsure! To the young ones out there, especially those who just passed out of NYSC yesterday, this is my message to you. The world needs your courage."

Source: Legit.ng