Nigerian renowned billionaires Aliko Dangote and Olufemi Otedola left netizens gushing over the recent alluring moment they shared

A rare video captured the ingenious wealthy men in a convivial fancy setting void of business meetings and schedules as they partied hard

The sensational moment had Dangote and his colleague Otedola sing and clap along as they added splendour to the animated music-filled ambience

Nigerian celebrated billionaires Aliko Dangote and Olufemi Otedola brought high-brow spectacle to the timelines with a recent video of having a good time.

The sensational clip saw the two elderly men at an event dancing to a jazz music one of their colleagues sang to with a microphone.

Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola dance at an exotoc event Credit: @femiotedola, @hausaa_fulanii

Otedola and Dangote were both animated as they danced and clapped like jolly good fellows to the rhythm of the classical beats.

Dangote and Otedola's video sparks reaction online

Legit.ng compiled some of the sweet takes from netizens below:

spcokker:

"Not Dangote dancing like me…. Is this a sign lord? "

yasminlightsphotography:

"Big boys!."

onyeodumu:

"Aig doing justice to Rapper's Delight."

na_kowa:

"Uncle dangote fa dan duniya ne."

i_deeny:

"The difference is clear, BUA/Dangote."

babdude_dre:

"My mentor and neighbor...big name doings."

northern.protege:

"Talk about old school ... Rapper's delight..."

joybaderin:

"Boss man gats some rap skills too ! ....boy, what can't he do ."

