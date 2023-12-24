Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji graced Tony Elumelu's all-white Christmas celebration, marking her second public appearance of the year

Her presence was a delight to behold, radiating elegance as she looked absolutely stunning in all white

In another viral video, the graceful presence of Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke was captured as she sat elegantly at the event, adding to the glamour of the occasion

Billionaire financial tycoon Tony Elumelu held down the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, with his exotic all-white Christmas party attended by top dignitaries from all walks of life.

One of the viral videos making the rounds online captured the captivating presence of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji in the colourful crowd.

Genevieve Nnaji and BBNaija Mercy Eke grace Tony Elumelu’s Charismas party Credit: @genevievennaji, @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

This is her second public appearance for the year, and both have delighted her fans online.

The Nollywood actress dazzled with her ageless beauty in a stunning white dress that made her stand out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a few videos on her Instagram story channel, the movie star was seen having a good time dancing to Highlife singer Flavour's performance at the premises.

Another viral video caught the gracious presence of Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke, seated elegantly at the event.

See some videos below

Nigerians react to seeing Genevieve Nnaji at Tony Elumelu's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the interesting takes below:

iamphionakatz:

"The lion, the champion is here. Such a gorgeous queen."

salsal_4life:

"Flawless ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Gene any time any day."

cheffgeny:

"I you watched more than 3 times gather here."

chimelanick:

"Dem no invite me ooh. Upon say I be staff. Chaiiiii."

stylishnene01:

"Omohhhh Genevieve is who she thinks SHE IS."

mazi_nzubechukwu:

"For people who no understand the context of this party, this party isn't for everyone or every celebrity. Tony specifically hand-picks and invite celebrities and A-listers he deems fit to attend this party. It's for the 1% of the 1%."

nneky_10:

"Mercy get strength ooo! Me way dey quick tire!!"

anikeade240:

"Only Elumelu can pull a Genevieve outside."

chiasokaaaaa:

"She doesn’t have to do too much, what a queen."

Photos of Genevieve Nnaji on vacation in Italy trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian US-based supermodel Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi warmed many hearts with photos of Genevieve Nnaji.

The duo, alongside their friend, were in Italy on vacation and having a good time.

An ageless Genevieve, who is returning to Nollywood soon as a producer in a new movie, smiled in photos with Oluchi.

Source: Legit.ng