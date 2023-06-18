Nigeria's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has lost the number spot as Africa's richest man on the Forbes list

Dangote is now placed second behind Johann Rupert, the South African billionaire

The Nigerian billionaire held the top spot on the Forbes list for more than a decade

Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has been displaced as Africa's richest man, the position he held for over a decade.

According to Forbes, Dangote's fortunes plunged by about $3.4 billion in a single day because of Nigeria's naira devaluation, which slashed the fortunes of most Nigerian billionaires.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Credit

Source: Getty Images

Dangote is now ranked number two

The drop pushed Dangote to the number two spot on the Forbes list, with South African billionaire Johann Rupert clinching the top spot.

Forbes estimates Rupert's fortunes to be around $12 billion.

Dangote has held the top spot on the Forbes list for 12 years.

In 2014, Forbes estimated Dangote's wealth to have surpassed the $20 billion mark.

According to reports, Dangote's wealth declined from $25 billion in 2014 to $14.2, due mainly to several currency devaluations by Africa's biggest economy.

Dangote retains top position on Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Dangote retains the top spot in Africa on Bloomberg Billionaire's Index but has dropped out of the first 100 positions globally.

Bloomberg estimates Dangote's wealth to be about $16.8 billion from $21.2 billion.

Rupert's wealth is $13.3 billion while retaining the number two spot on the Bloomberg list.

Apart from Dangote, other Nigerian billionaires on the Forbes list suffered a massive hit due to the naira devaluation.

His closest rival in Nigeria, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga, took a hit.

Rabiu lost about $2 billion and his spot as Africa's fourth richest man to Egyptian Nassef Sawiris, with a net worth of $6.9 billion, per Forbes list.

Source: Legit.ng