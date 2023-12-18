Ace Afrobeats superstar Davido has sparked reactions online after a clip of him linking up with former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike went viral

In the clip, Davido was seen looking very excited as he sat with the FCT minister to discuss some issues

After the video went viral online, the singer became the subject of many controversial conversations on social media

Renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked reactions online after a recent clip of him hanging out with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen sharing a cosy moment with the former Governor of Rivers state.

Reactions as clips of Davido linking up with former Rivers state governor, Nyseom Wike, go viral. Photo credit: @codedblog/@davido

Source: Instagram

The clip has stirred up a massive uproar on social media as netizens have taken to their different handles to slam the singer for hanging out with the FCT 001.

Davido reacts as netizens call him out for hanging out with Wike

Davido, in reaction to being called out by netizens for hanging out with Wike, took to his Twitter handle, saying he has no bone in the fight between the former governor of Rivers state and the current leader of the state, Sim Fubara.

OBO wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle saying:

"I see Sim...I see Wike.… dem both see me … Rivers love OBO."

See the video of Davido hanging out with Wike below:

See how netizens reacted to OBO's video with Wike

Here are some of the reactions that trailed OBO's recent video linking up with Wike:

@thisistolu:

"You no get any wahala."

@validmond:

"Wike is opposite of all he said in public."

@Rooney0018:

"How does this concern us? You mustn't tweet everything,you aren't a content creator."

@_Harleesha:

"If you no love Davido you be mumu."

@von_Bismack:

"Hope say you tell Wike that Sim is his leader In Rivers state."

@Oladapomikky1:

"You suppose buy SIM for Wike make him dei use am."

@elnino_morena7:

"Men Dey align with men."

@simpleiykejnr:

"Hahahahaha. Both of them are not seeing well this time ooooo.."

@dennisflamez:

"OBO, man of the people."

Video of Davido trekking on the street of Lagos due to traffic goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about the OBO hitting the streets of Lagos on foot after getting stuck in traffic.

The singer recently trended after he was seen finding his way to Landmark Beach from Oniru as he headed to Club Everything in a bid to link up with his colleague Wizkid.

Minutes afterwards, clips of the singer in a club chilling with Wizzy as the pair shared a hug before going ahead to party with their fans in the Club.

Source: Legit.ng