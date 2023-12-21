Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy recently stirred emotions online after a clip of him hanging out at a club went viral

The singer's latest addition to his long list of expensive jewellery has got people talking online after he was seen recently rocking it in the club

According to reports, the diamond necklace Burna Boy was rocking when he recently went clubbing with Roddy Ricch costs over a million dollars (N825m)

Renowned Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has created a massive stir online as a clip of him showing off his latest addition to his ice collection has sparked reactions.

Burna Boy, who was recently sighted hanging out with American rapper Roddy Ricch as they went clubbing together, was seen rocking a new diamond necklace.

Leaked clips of Burna Boy's diamond necklace go viral. Photo credit: @erispa/@adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

According to a report, the necklace Burna Boy had on while he hung out with Roddy Ricch is alleged to be worth over a million US dollars.

Burna Describes the necklace as a casual life investment

In the viral clip where the necklace was sighted online, Burna Boy was seen being hailed by Poco Lee, who described the singer's new necklace as a casual life investment.

He was also heard throwing shades at Mayorkun, who recently misplaced his diamond necklace during his show in Calabar.

Watch the trending clip of Burna flaunting his new luxury necklace:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's latest Ice

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clip:

@forlagh:

"You go dey Meer Burna as host you'll learn the hard way you no see OBO there abi."

@b1gtwelve:

"Make roddy ricch no go sip fake 1942 don julio wey him rap about."

@officialbigdom_:

"Them go use him head rub ground oh!"

@heavihitter:

"Roddy go high by force ."

@mcwaynepee:

"Roddy Rich has to come to Ghana fr."

@olanrewaju_principal:

"Poco never sleep or rest since them born am."

@adejuwonisrael:

"Is either Poco the logistic manager of these musicians or head of security unit....na everywhr hin dey."

@homie_vs:

"Make e no wear am pass Oshodi o if not its gone."

@the_ricch_verratti:

"How person go carry N850m for neck dey waka around for Lagos for night."

Video of Burna Boy helping an elderly woman to pound yam goes viral

Legit.ng recalls a viral clip of Burna Boy from earlier this year, where he was seen helping an elderly woman carry some heavy stuff on the streets of Lagos.

In the same clip, Burna Boy was seen helping an elderly woman pound yam in the trenches. The singer in the video was seen rushing down from his car and running up to meet with the woman.

This show of street credibility came days after his failed New Year music concert in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng