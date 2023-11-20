Nigerian music sensations Davido and Wizkid captivated netizens with their heartwarming moments in a nostalgic video

The duo was captured at a renowned Lagos nightclub, sharing a genuine brotherly greeting upon encountering each other

Despite being among the large crowd, the two musicians secluded themselves to relish the beautiful embrace they shared

Nigerian singers David Adeleke, best known as Davido, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, left netizens in awe over the bromance they displayed in one of their old videos together.

The two stars were spotted in a popular Lagos nightclub, as they shared a brotherly, warm moment upon sighting each other.

Wizkid and Davido share sweet moment together in a club Credit: @wizkid, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the midst of the bustling crowd, the Made in Lagos crooner and the Timeless hitmaker embraced tightly, leaving onlookers in admiration of their camaraderie.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Video of Wizkid and Davido sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@loverofchelsea:

"The 2 greatest."

@CruiseOnly420:

"See as Davido hold wiz tight."

@Afefe4live:

"This video don old nau video of last year na wa ooo."

@chukwuka_ejike:

"Are they dating?"

@CruiseOnly420:

"See as davido hold wiz tight."

@Jay___Jason:

"Meanwhile fans dey online dey cuss and block each other lol."

Wizkid and Davido's tour vs others: Fans pick favourite joint tour

It was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would be going on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived to be his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido’s 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are popular for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, Legit.ng organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

Davido reacts as Wizkid announces joint tour

Legit.ng in a previous report revealed how Nigerian singer Davido confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram as he liked it.

Following Davido's reaction, fans encouraged the two singers to drop a new song before the start of the tour.

Source: Legit.ng