Wizkid's personal disc jockey, DJ Tunez, has revealed that the singer and Davido's recent meeting was because of him

According to him, he ran into Davido at the beach, who informed him that he was looking for Wizkid

Tunez added that he took Davido to Wikzid, and their viral videos shook the internet just like their collaboration would

Fans of Nigerian singers David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, have DJ Tunez to thank for reuniting them.

While videos of the singers having fun together are still trending, DJ Tunez, Wizkid's personal DJ, revealed that Davido came looking for Wizkid.

Netizens react to DJ Tunez's video Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@dj_tunez/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, while walking around the beach looking for food, he ran into Davido, who told him he was looking for Wizkid.

DJ Tunez, who shared a video of Wizkid in Saudi Arabia, added that he took OBO to meet Wizkid and they reunited.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also affirmed that collaborations and tours would come out for Wizkid and Davido's meeting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to DJ Tunez's video

@officialmrdeen:

"Baba speak Naija English jare, which one be forced yankee accent."

@47kasz:

"Hmmm I wont speak but he went looking for the goat as expected."

houseofjade04:

"People are the reason this guys as been enemies."

t_best_dir:

"Bruh didn’t even say he begged to see wiz so why are you all lamenting like y’all didn’t watch the video smh."

2playaa_nelly_:

"Davido don really suffer for people hands. Cause of how approachable he is, that’s why anyone with a phone will open mouth and talk nonsense."

sire_james:

"You’re such a clout chaser. You’re too grown for this."

spicyairmie:

"You see grownups behaving really childish. Was there any need for this BS Mtcheww."

anwuli_belouis:

"Shut up osiso,our Davido cannot beg to see anyone."

Davido's Lati slaps overzealous fan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's aide was called out on social media about how he handled a fan who tried to access Davido.

As expected in the viral clip online, Davido walked between his crew members and security details.

Lati warned the overzealous fan about trying to bypass him to reach Davido, and after the attempt failed, he got him out of the way by slapping his face.

Source: Legit.ng