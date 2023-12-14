Wizkid to Headline Middle East's Biggest Festival in Saudi Arabia, Singer’s DJ Tunez Shares Video
- Wizkid has left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia, where he is billed to perform at a show in the Middle Eastern country
- The music star's personal disc jockey, DJ Tunez, shared a clip of their arrival in Saudi Arabia on his Instastory
- The latest update stirred different comments from many of Wizkid's fans and followers as it came days after he announced N100 million Christmas gift for kids
Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his performance in the country.
Wizkid, who has been in Nigeria since burying his mother, finally left the country on Wednesday, December 13, for Saudi Arabia, where he will headline the biggest regional festival in the Middle East, "SoundStorm Festival" in Riyadh.
The festival is scheduled to commence on Thursday, December 14.
Wizkid's personal disc jockey, DJ Tunez, shared a clip of their arrival in Saudi Arabia ahead of Wizkid's performance.
Watch the video DJ Tunez shared below:
This came a few days after Wizkid announced N100 million as a Christmas gift for kids.
Reactions as Wizkid arrives in Saudi Arabia
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:
ak_fmg1:
"Omo my daddy no dey carry last! We shutdown!"
specialoghenero:
"These men nor Dey sleep e sure me say dem."
saka_cubana1:
"Even tho baba no release music for 1 year the Grace no be from here na only God fit run am."
ajinowaya:
"001 don come back home make them come out for road give landlord space."
theart0oflife:
"Nah poor man dey sleep for Ouse rich men are always outside hustling, making more money."
boiialone96:
Oil money. No wander Baba dash out 150 meter
honchoyrn:
"time to make back the money he spent."
dluva0:
"Him don recover money wey him spend, givers no dey lack times."
temidayoasafa:
"Record breaker , world wizkid day , nobody comes close , i love you for life."
Wizkid gives his PA N30 million
Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid blessed his personal assistant, Femi, in cash during the latter's birthday celebration.
A clip of the Nigerian Star Boy with Femi at a club showed the moment he gave him N30 million.
Reacting, a netizen said:
“Wizkid is the REAL Santa this December FC too sweet walaia.”
