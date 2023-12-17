Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid recently reunited to the excitement of their fans and colleagues

Wizkid's personal disc jockey, DJ Tunez, revealed in a video that he made the reunion happen after Davido came to him for help

But music producer Samklef has called out DJ Tunez for lying about making the exciting event happen

Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has attributed Davido and Wizkid's recent reunion to himself and called out DJ Tunez.

In a post on X, Samklef shared DJ Tunez's video, revealing how Davido approached him to take him to Wizkid.

Netizens react to Samklef's video Photo credit: @dj_tunez/@samklef

Source: Instagram

The music producer said he called Wizkid to invite Davido for a hangout so the media would see it.

Samklef added that the reunion was a strategy to hype their 2024 tour, and he called on the DJ to give him the credit for the viral reunion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"Why DJ tunes Dey lie say na him make wizkid and davido hang out. Na me gan gan SAMKLEF noni call wizkidayo make him invite davido make dem hang out so the media go see am. so we go fit start to the hype the tour next year. @dj_tunez give me my credit."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Samklef's video

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@Joiyy44:

"Two shameless and anyhow people."

@UmanahNtiense:

"This Egbon no even get shame."

@Newtonkingston1:

"Ona two dey crase."

@Qeetdml:

"Your life don spoil aje."

@BIGMACHALA4932:

"You just dey gba any how for this media."

@lilprinz4PF:

"Rest ogbeni sey you no get shame ni?"

@Georgeclint4:

"Guy you were a legend ,,. Wtff is wrong with u man??"

@Tugut002:

"Shame, where are u? This Samklef is shameless."

Samklef blasts Davido for threatening accusers amid debt claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a video, the music producer made fun of the singer's 001 title and asked him to clear the air on owing people or not.

Samklef blasted the singer for acting like a local man instead of the celebrity he is by stooping low.

He also urged Davido to look at how Wizkid lives and emulate him instead of jumping everywhere and behaving like a man not raised in the US.

Source: Legit.ng