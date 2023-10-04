Davido's new music video for Feel, directed by TG Omori, has continued to trend online hours after it was released

One of the highlights of the music video was the pretty vixen named Adanna, who acted as Davido's love interest

Following the release of the music video, some netizens commenced a search for Adanna, flooding her page with comments after they found her

DMW label boss and singer Davido's new music video for Feel, a track off his Timeless album, has been stirring reactions since its release.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, on Tuesday, October 3, finally dropped the music video for Feel, directed by famous video director TG Omori.

The vixen in Davido's Feel video page stirred reactions. Credit: @libra_aff @davido

Source: Instagram

A pretty vixen named Adanna captivated many who watched the video as her sheer beauty and act kept many talking on social media.

Adanna acted the role of Davido's love interest, as they both pulled an on-screen chemistry that left tongues wagging.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See some of the pictures she shared from the Feel music video with Davido below:

See the photos on her Twitter handle below:

Netizens flood Adanna's page

Hours after the music video was released, some social media users found Adanna's Instagram page and flooded it with comments, including warnings to her about ending up as another of Davido's baby mama.

See some of the comments below:

33_flames:

"After this video shoot jeje de go ur house I no won know wetin time de talk weather na by 2Am de go use we no trust our goat pls."

33_flames:

"I hope it just a captain you and forever…because any story later we go drag your hair Comot from ur head."

tthewallflowerr:

"Not you casually breaking the internet Star Girl."

s.h.a.l.l.y._:

"We found you."

iamstephkuwait__:

"No go carry belle for my obo."

paaullllaa:

"The girl don become superstar."

maleficent_mama2:

"You’re beautiful."

mi._key_:

"Woke up and decided to break the internet nothing much."

ny9nni:

"I’ve found you ! Where you wan run go !So you chose Davido over me. I thought we spoke about this before the shoot."

Video as Davido leads prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Davido was spotted praying with his crew members in Australia.

Another clip showed Davido thrilling fans with his hit song Unavailable.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote:

"You can’t put God first and fail, Never "

Source: Legit.ng