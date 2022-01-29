I Witness Am Tonight: Davido Declares That Reekado Banks Has 100 Hit Songs After Watching His Performance
- Music superstar, Davido is giving one of his colleagues, Reekado Banks a free promotion on social media
- Davido watched the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner perform at a nightclub and declared that Reekado has about 100 hit songs
- The DMW boss insisted that he is a witness to Reekado Banks' quality contents, Nigerians have reacted to his remarks
Looks like Nigerian music superstar, Davido is getting to realise the musical dexterity of one o his colleagues, Reekado Banks.
The Risky crooner took to his Instagram story channel to laud Reekado Banks' musical brilliance as he declared that the ex-Mavin records boy has about a hundred hit songs.
Davido shared a video of himself watching and grooving as Reekado dished out his performance at a nightclub:
"Y'all be acting like @reekadobanks don't got like a 100 hits! I witness am tonite!"
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Davido's comments about Reekado Banks, some of them feel the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner is too underrated.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Chukwue6uka:
"Finally reekardo gets his acknowledgment crown, dude has been a maestro."
Skinnydance_official:
"Normally the guy good."
Dexxi_inc:
"favorite that year, before the slow down."
Big.cassava69:
"The guy is so underrated."
_Sway_king:
"OnG..reekado is a very good artiste with alot of hits but early last year he didn't give us any hit,but I think he is back."
Ckjnr_gram:
"Is ozumba mbadiwe a joke to you?"
Themichaelnene:
"I witnessed it also. From Standard and many more."
Fuaad_fish:
"After he left mavins , the disrespect was too much Until ozumba mbadiwe."
Xeena_empire:
"Reekado banks is just like kids Daniel, they drop hits n rest “for the long time av been silence “ I like that lines."
Udemegeorge:
"Young man is so underated, I keep wondering why, I think he needs to change his management."
