Music superstar, Davido is giving one of his colleagues, Reekado Banks a free promotion on social media

Davido watched the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner perform at a nightclub and declared that Reekado has about 100 hit songs

The DMW boss insisted that he is a witness to Reekado Banks' quality contents, Nigerians have reacted to his remarks

Looks like Nigerian music superstar, Davido is getting to realise the musical dexterity of one o his colleagues, Reekado Banks.

The Risky crooner took to his Instagram story channel to laud Reekado Banks' musical brilliance as he declared that the ex-Mavin records boy has about a hundred hit songs.

Davido praises Reekado Banks. Credit: @davido @reekadobanks

Source: Instagram

Davido shared a video of himself watching and grooving as Reekado dished out his performance at a nightclub:

"Y'all be acting like @reekadobanks don't got like a 100 hits! I witness am tonite!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Davido's comments about Reekado Banks, some of them feel the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner is too underrated.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chukwue6uka:

"Finally reekardo gets his acknowledgment crown, dude has been a maestro."

Skinnydance_official:

"Normally the guy good."

Dexxi_inc:

"favorite that year, before the slow down."

Big.cassava69:

"The guy is so underrated."

_Sway_king:

"OnG..reekado is a very good artiste with alot of hits but early last year he didn't give us any hit,but I think he is back."

Ckjnr_gram:

"Is ozumba mbadiwe a joke to you?"

Themichaelnene:

"I witnessed it also. From Standard and many more."

Fuaad_fish:

"After he left mavins , the disrespect was too much Until ozumba mbadiwe."

Xeena_empire:

"Reekado banks is just like kids Daniel, they drop hits n rest “for the long time av been silence “ I like that lines."

Udemegeorge:

"Young man is so underated, I keep wondering why, I think he needs to change his management."

Source: Legit.ng