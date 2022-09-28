Popular Nigerian singer Reekado Banks and his family are in mourning after losing his mother, Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon

The former MAVIN star took to social media to share the sad news of her demise with his fans

A number of social media users consoled the singer and prayed for the lost soul as they mourned with him

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, took to social media to express his grief after losing his mother, Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared the family’s statement regarding her death.

The sad note explained that the family was in pain over the death of the matriarch who is survived by her husband, sisters, children and grandchildren.

Singer Reekado Banks mourns as he loses mother.

It was also noted that the late Olubunmi Solomon was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant and friend to many.

The family asked for prayers from well-meaning Nigerians as they grieve their loss.

Nigerians console Reekado Banks and family over losing mother

Shortly after the singer announced his mother’s death online, a number of fans and celebrities showed their support by joining them in mourning.

Many of them also prayed for the lost soul as they consoled the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Iambisola:

“So so sorry. God rest her soul Amen.”

Sheyebanks:

“So sorry my bro. God rest her soul ”

Waleturner:

“Stay strong my bro ❤️”

Sossiofficial:

“Sending you Love & light bro”

Moladeofficial_:

“Reeky . Please be strong. Accept my condolences. May her soul rest in perfect peace ”

Seyilaw1:

“This September! God have mercy. Accept my deep and heartfelt condolence. May God comfort you and your family.”

Aphrodija:

“We are so so sorry Reeky. So sorry. May her would Rest In Peace.”

Tomisin_oa:

“So sorry for your loss ❤️❤️ sending you so much comfort and strength ❤️❤️”

Abinimbe:

“I’m so so sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in perfect peace and may God comfort you and your family. Amen ”

Un_believablee:

“God knows best my blood.”

May her soul rest in peace.

